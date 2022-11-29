Blogger Puchkov spoke about the USA and Europe with the words “they live in much more modest places than we do”

Russian blogger and translator Dmitry Puchkov, also known under the pseudonym Goblin, compared life in Russia and abroad. He discussed this topic on the air of the podcast “War and Peace” on radio KP.RU, published on the publication’s website.

The goblin stated that he had been abroad many times in the past. “Looking at the life there – both in Europe and in America – our citizens live more than decently,” the blogger said. He noted that Russians tend to prefer Turkey and Egypt as foreign destinations. Therefore, as the blogger stated, they form an idea of ​​life in Western countries based on films in which they show a “showcase”, and not the real state of affairs.

According to Goblin, in the US and Europe, people “live in much more modest places than we do.” “Well, look how they live in some kind of Naples, I don’t know, a lot of discoveries are waiting for you. Absolutely nasty,” he added.

Earlier, Puchkov also spoke about the differences in life in Russia and the USSR. In particular, the blogger expressed confidence that today young people who idealize the Soviet era would “be touched by reason” due to the lack of commodity abundance in the USSR.