Blogger Puchkov said that comedian Galkin is obliged to fight for Israel if he is Jewish

Blogger and translator Dmitry Puchkov, known as Goblin, said that comedian Maxim Galkin living in Israel (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) obliged to fight for the country. This is his opinion expressed on the “War and Peace” podcast on KP.RU radio.

“If [Галкин] Jew, then [он] I have to run, sign up for the military registration and enlistment office, grab a gun and run to war,” said Puchkov, commenting on the comedian’s video about the situation in Israel after the attack on the country by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

Goblin also added that if a comedian is not a Jew, but supports the Jewish people and Israel, then he needs to help the country in other ways.

Maxim Galkin published a video in which he spoke about Israel and the Hamas attack on Monday, October 9. According to the comedian, he and his wife, singer Alla Pugacheva, chose this country to live because they feel “at home” in it. Galkin also indicated that he is Jewish on his mother’s side. In addition, the comedian said that he would go to defend Israel in the ranks of the military if he served in the country’s army and there were “at least some grounds” for this. He noted that he intends to support the country in other ways.