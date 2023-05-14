It has been for a few days available GOBLiiNS5 for PC, the latest installment in a series of point-and-click adventures born on older 16-bit systems. Developed by Pierre Gilhodes, author of the four previous episodes, GOBLiiiNS5 consists of four chapters, the first of which can be downloaded for free as a demo.
As you can see, currently GOBLiiiNS5 is only available on itch.io, where it costs just $11. It is currently only playable in English and French and we don’t believe that things will change in the future, given that we are talking about a very small production, made out of love by the author, after a successful crowd funding campaign. It must be said that the texts are not very many, so the problems of understanding are really minimal.
For the rest, the game remains a mix of ingenious puzzles and surreal situations like the chapters of the past. If you loved them and remember them with pleasure, you can’t miss it.
