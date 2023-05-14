It has been for a few days available GOBLiiNS5 for PC, the latest installment in a series of point-and-click adventures born on older 16-bit systems. Developed by Pierre Gilhodes, author of the four previous episodes, GOBLiiiNS5 consists of four chapters, the first of which can be downloaded for free as a demo.

GOBLiiiNS5 on itch.io

As you can see, currently GOBLiiiNS5 is only available on itch.io, where it costs just $11. It is currently only playable in English and French and we don’t believe that things will change in the future, given that we are talking about a very small production, made out of love by the author, after a successful crowd funding campaign. It must be said that the texts are not very many, so the problems of understanding are really minimal.

An image of GOBLiiiNS5

For the rest, the game remains a mix of ingenious puzzles and surreal situations like the chapters of the past. If you loved them and remember them with pleasure, you can’t miss it.