The last day of the NBA regular season, divided into two blocks with the teams from East and West on the field at the same time at 7 and 9.30 pm Italian time, largely offered discounted verdicts.

It was enough to see the Warriors’ 55-point first quarter in Portland to understand how it would end. But there are those who managed to spice up the grand finale, like the Frenchman Rudy Gobert, who punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout, being sent straight home by Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

reaction

—

Minnesota hosts New Orleans in a matchup that only serves to determine who will finish in eighth place and who in ninth place in the play-ins in the West. Actually not a small detail because the eighth place gives a double opportunity to access the playoffs. In fact, even in case of defeat with the seventh, there is a second match to be played against the winner of the challenge between the ninth and tenth. If, on the other hand, you finish ninth and miss the first meeting, you go on vacation. In the video that you can see in the tweet above, Anderson and Gobert are seen arguing, then the Frenchman punches his partner in the chest, with Taurean Prince getting up from the bench giving in turn a shove to the former Utah center.