The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that this year 350 million pesos are allocated to improve the furniture and physical infrastructure of public schools in which basic education is taught in Mexico City, of which 125 million pesos will be delivered at the end of February to start the improvements of the “La Escuela es Nuestra – Mejor Escuela” program.

“To date, 2,417 assemblies have been held -remember that there are 4,000, just over 4,000 public schools from Preschool to High School- (…) 22,108 people who participated, mothers and fathers; and, this year, there are 350 million pesos that are given for administrations, as the work progresses and, at the end of February, the first 125 million pesos will be delivered to the Execution Committees of the schools. Escuela es Nuestra – Mejor Escuela´ is doing very well in the city”, he expressed.

The Secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, highlighted that the program “La Escuela es Nuestra – Mejor Escuela” allows the maintenance of minor infrastructure to be carried out in conjunction with mothers and fathers with the The objective is that they be organized to meet the needs of each school.

The general director of the Guaranteed Education Trust, Rita Salgado Vázquez, commented that the 2 thousand 417 assemblies of “The School is Our – Best School” have been held in the 16 Mayors of Mexico City simultaneously.

On average, he said, 145 assemblies have been held per day, including morning, evening, and night shifts, full-time schools, and extended hours in preschool, primary, and secondary schools. Likewise, 64 thousand 756 tutors have attended for the election of the component that will be attended in each one of the campuses; 22,108 people have also participated in the Execution, Surveillance and Educational Welfare Community Committees.

59 percent of the assemblies that have been held in schools decided to allocate resources to intervene in the component called “general operating conditions of buildings”, 18 percent for health services; 13 percent to furniture and equipment (supply and repair); 9 percent to rehabilitation of workshop equipment; and 1 percent to accessibility.

Through the “School is Ours – Best School” program, the following works have been carried out on the campuses of the 16 Municipalities of Mexico City: improvement of floors, rehabilitation of facilities, adaptation of areas, waterproofing works, flattening and plastering in walls, application of paint and ceilings, carpentry work, and in special installations (gas) and cancelería (doors and windows).

In addition, the rehabilitation of electrical, hydro-sanitary installations was carried out, bathrooms were improved and furniture was replaced, lighting works were carried out and chairs, benches or desks, tables, blackboards, fire extinguishers and bookcases were acquired.

To learn more about the program “La Escuela es Nuestra – Mejor Escuela”, learn details or register a public school for the program, you can access the website: https://www.mejorescuela.cdmx.gob.mx