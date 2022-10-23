In the metropolitan residential area of ​​South Butovo, they again noticed goats walking along the street. Photos from the scene were published in Telegram-channel “Moscow today”.

The picture shows that artiodactyls walk on the lawn and sidewalk in the yard near residential buildings. “They say that a new district has appeared in Moscow – South Kozlutovo,” the community administration joked.

Photo of goats amused netizens. The publication received dozens of positive reactions from followers.

Earlier in the network there was news about the invasion of goats in the south-west of Moscow. Homeless artiodactyls repeatedly walked around cars and lay on lawns. According to netizens, no one has yet managed to find the owner of unusual pets.