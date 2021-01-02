What to do with your tree after Christmas? Why not give it as a treat to goats? At the Clos à Cournols (63) farm, all the leftovers are recycled after the holidays and the firs are the delight of the seven goats and the lama of the estate.

A green and unusual gesture. The Clos à Cournols farm in Puy-de-Dôme has launched an unusual appeal for donations on Facebook.

Because after the holidays comes the question of recycling the Christmas tree every year. Potted and cut firs can become compost, shredded or burnt or replanted in the garden. But once stripped of his adornments, the king of the forests can also be used as food for goats.

These ruminants are fond of trees and shrubs and when you love, you don’t count: in thirty minutes, branches, thorns and bark are swallowed by Capucine, Claudine or even Cinnamon, the farm goats. In Cournols, the inhabitants played the game and came with the children to feed and pet animals quite happy with such a windfall.

A beautiful life cycle for the tree: from the nursery to holiday lights and a delight for children to a treat for the goats. A positive step for the environment and a deworming effect for the goats provided that the tree is completely natural: no remains of artificial snow or glitter.

A popular appetizer but waste recovery which has its limits: farms are not recycling channels. Even with goats, beware of abuse after the holidays!