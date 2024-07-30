Let’s be clear, there’s nothing official at the moment, but it’s very close. In fact, international classification bodies often let slip information of this kind, anticipating formal announcements by publishers, and that’s probably also the case with this unexpected remaster of Coffee Stain Studios’ crazy goat simulator.

It seems that the first Goat Simulator will soon be back, and with a revamped look for modern consoles and PCs. At least that’s what Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information suggests, which has recently added to its database Goat Simulator Remastered For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC .

What’s new at Gamescom 2024?

Goat Simulator is a game sandbox in the third person in which we control a mischievous goat named Pilgor, with the aim of creating as much chaos as possible, who can perform various actions, such as jumping, running and bleating, as well as using his long tongue to attack us or drag various objects present in the setting. The first chapter of the series was released in 2014, quickly becoming famous thanks to its crazy and surreal nature, a physics system bordering on the ridiculous and intentional bugs.

It is likely that the official announcement of Goat Simulator Remastered by Coffee Stain Studios, with details on release date, pricing and graphical improvements, is near, perhaps it is scheduled for the Gamescom 2024 which will take place starting August 20th. We’ll see. If you’re interested in a remaster of this game? Let us know in the comments.