Goat Simulator 3’s Mandatory Holiday Update is now here.

The free update includes a host of “festive goodies to ramp up that holiday spirit”, including Santa hats, elf outfits, and “weapons that shoot colorful lights”. You can watch the brightly-coloured carnage in the teaser below:

Goat Simulator 3 – Holiday Update Trailer.

Here to ensure that “Ensure no NPC has a silent night”, the game’s first content update since the sim released last month. As well as hats and outfits, you’ll also get Sack & Sleigh – a feature that lets you pepper NPCs with wrapping paper and wrap them up – a lights machine gun with which you can place Christmas lights “almost anywhere”.

There’s also the Swedish Lucia Crown to play with, Christmas Sweaters – apparently, “even goats need at least one ugly Christmas jumper” and Menorah Horns for those celebrating Hanukkah.

Goat Simulator 3 is out now on PC (via Epic Games Store) and current-gen systems, PS5 and Xbox Series X.