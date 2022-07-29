Goat Simulator 3 has a exit date official, announced with a trailer: the game will be available starting November 17 not only on PC via the Epic Games Store, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Presented at the Summer Game Fest 2022, Goat Simulator 3 will also hit stores in the luxury one Goat In A Box Editionwhich includes:

A copy of the game

The soundtrack

A customized package

A soft toy

A steelbook case

Three postcards

A reversible poster

Different digital content

Goat Simulator 3, the Goat In A Box Edition

“This game is the direct sequel to Goat Simulator you never (knew about you) wanted, complete with all the chaos and fun everyone loved and more,” reads the press release.

“Goat Simulator 3 will launch on November 17, 2022 on PC exclusively for the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5. Also announced today is a physical collectible version the Goat In A Box Edition for all of the above platforms. Book it now at selected retailers. “

“A huge sandbox island to explore, tons of ways to cross it and this time you can bring your friends too – Goat Simulator 3 is what you’ve been waiting for. This November, join Pilgor on the beautiful island of San Angora, a new pasture with mysteries that must be resolved, chaos that must be unleashed and friendships that must be broken. “

“Goat Simulator 3 has opened physical and digital pre-orders right now. Fans can choose between Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Editionwith additional in-game gear, and Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition, which includes lots of familiar content remastered from Goat Simulator’s past. “

“We are thrilled to announce the release date of Goat Simulator 3!” Said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. “I wouldn’t exactly say we’re ‘proud’ to bring Pilgor’s antics back to players in November, but that’s definitely what we’re doing. And at that time of year you won’t have much reason to leave the house anyway: you might as well play a new Goat Sim game. “