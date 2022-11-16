8 years after the release of its predecessor, Goat simulator 3 is the title that we could not fail to mention in a review. It’s hard to forget the impact that the first Goat Simulator had on the gaming market: Since the original release, the number of insane, over-the-top and deliberately under-curated simulators has increased exponentially, achieving more or less important results. Yet, if we think about it carefully, we are not dealing with a particularly complex title, from any point of view.

In Goat Simulator 3 we will become a goat and do goat things. With this sentence we will be able to summarize, without omitting any detail, both the plot and the playful sector of the game. It might seem reductive, and in some ways it is, but it is precisely this assumption that defines all that the title is, in all its facets.

Hey you, you’re finally awake

Once the game has started, the first huge surprise: the story opens with a fade-out, we are on a moving cart, close to three other players. One of them looks at us and says “Hey you, you’re finally awake”. Why yes, Goat Simulator 3 opens the dance to madness like this as he had Skyrim in 2011with the only difference that we are a goat and talking to us is another of our kind.

Having got off the wagon and started a short initial mission which illustrates, in a quite explanatory way, what are the fundamental controls of the gameplay, we are let go in an open world free to do everything a goat would do. More or less.

This is because Goat Simulator 3, like its predecessor, is a title that lays the groundwork for sheer madness. We can gore anything in front of us, or maybe lick it and take it with us wherever we want. Again, we can enjoy the new wall run or have fun loading a headboard in perfect Dragon Ball style to send any car or pedestrian flying over the horizon.

The playful foundations are therefore the same as in the first chapter, it is evident. However, Goat Simulator 3 features some very important improvements and new features. For example, it is now possible interact in different ways with the environmentperhaps using the rails or moving through the signals of satellite antennas, in perfect style in Famous Second Son. We will even be able to enter vehicles as drivers or even passengers.

Among the really important improvements we find one new mission managementpreviously more imprecise and unclear, and now more specific about what we need to do and where to go. Unlocking these small series of challenges won’t even be particularly complicated, since it will be enough to go around the game map – causing panic and destruction wherever we place our hooves – and snoop around.

A map full of things to do

We have somewhat mixed opinions about the available world: on the one hand, it is always full of things to do or to discover, and every nook and cranny may hide a secret or special interaction of some kind. There are even very small animated scenes that are pleasing, but which end up showing the weaknesses of a poorly cared for technical sector, which we will however discuss later. The map is much more extensive than any other seen in the past, but unfortunately at the moment we can only explore one and it doesn’t shine compared to those of the previous chapter.

The most impactful and fun novelty, however, is the local multiplayer, which allows up to four players to explore the map without particular limitations and, indeed, taking part in exclusive multiplayer challenges. Coffee Stain Studios has certainly made no secret of having believed a lot in giving users the opportunity to have fun with friends, especially since the options for entering the game are found right in the very first game menu.

Also adding value to the multiplayer is the ability to headbutt, lick, or do anything else possible normally, but with a friend. The result is therefore a very amusing play system, never really taken for granted, which however may not be able to offer too many hours of gameplay. Let’s be very clear: younger users will spend whole days bleating with their friendswe are more than sure, but already a teenage audience will struggle to find in Goat Simulator 3 a valid reason to stay glued to the screen.

Coffee Stain Studios has tried every possible way to create the right amount of missions and mini-games that you can take part in while adventuring with a friend. The problem is that we often find ourselves participating in rambling challenges, or sometimes too simple. For this reason we say that Goat Simulator 3 is a title designed more for a younger audience, who would not be able to play at too high a level of difficulty.

Upon completion of missions, various challenges and mini-games it will also be possible to obtain a currency to use for purchase customization itemswhich makes the editing your own goat a integral part of the gameplay, especially in multiplayer. Some specific pieces of equipment can only be found by wandering around the map, which further adds to the random and unlimited exploration.

Imperfect, maybe too much

The biggest problem affecting Goat Simulator 3 is a rather immature technical state. On the one hand, there are no particular frame drops or graphical uncertainties, on the contrary: we were surprised to see how well some reflections or light effects are reproduced in such a title, when we already had rather limited expectations.

The real defects are instead to be found in the hitbox, in the uncertain movements and, above all, in the always too exaggerated ragdoll. Clearly, it is true that Goat Simulator 3 exists to be technically inaccurate, laying the playful foundations precisely on what should appear as developer superficiality, in this case we note that that same superficiality this time was excessively palpable.

It often happens to see models interpenetrate or break in unimaginable ways, as well as collisions are far too exaggerated. Even more, we happened to find models of structures badly positioned among them. Let us give you some more specific examples: we have often noticed light poles floating a few feet above the sidewalk or placards that rested on nothing, and they are by no means isolated cases.

Once we even got to see some grids surrounding models in the engine that shouldn’t appear during gameplaythe ones that only appear to developers when placing objects using software like Unity or Unreal Engine. The technical uncertaintiesin short, are more frequent than we expectedmostly because a general finishing job – albeit maintaining models that disarticulated in unimaginable ways – could be done.