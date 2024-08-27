During the Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties broadcast this afternoon, it was Goat Simulator 3 Nintendo Switch Version Confirmedwhich was launched immediately. Yes, if you want you can go to the Nintendo eShop, buy it and play it.

You’ll be happy to know that there’s also a presentation trailer, which never hurts in these cases. Let’s see it.

The other versions of Goat Simulator 3 were released in 2022. The game focuses on the adventures of a goat who, while going around causing damage, creates some really funny situations, including involuntary disasters and absurd mechanics. How do you see a goat driving cars?

So get ready to join Pilgor and experience breathtaking adventures on the island of San Angora. “Lick, headbutt and smash everything in an open world, in the biggest waste of time since the original Goat Simulator!”