The developers of Goat simulator 3 they recommended launching the game from Steam to fix some problems compatibility with controllers. What’s weird, you might be wondering. Easy: the game is an Epic Games Store exclusive, so users didn’t take it very well.

The official support of the game explained that Goat Simulator 3 does not offer native support and that the Epic Game Store client does not include drivers for the controllers. So he published a step-by-step guide on how to launch the game from Steam, first adding the EGS client on Steam to “non-Steam games”, then plugging in the controller to be used to make it recognized by the Valve client. At this point just launch the Epic Games Store from Steam and finally Goat Simulator 3 and everything should work perfectly.

Naturally there was no lack of irony and it was immediately pointed out that it is not exactly beautiful to exploit a clients competitor to compensate for the shortcomings of the game and the client on which it is exclusive. Be that as it may, we imagine that Gabe Newell and associates won’t be too bad, given that such a situation shows once again how much Steam is ahead of all other PC clients in terms of features and services offered.

It is precisely cases like this that show how many things Valve has implemented over the years and how taking them for granted can become a problem on certain occasions.