In November 2022 the trailer for Goat Simulator 3this revealed several scenarios and the typical mood of the playalthough the most remarkable thing is that it included some of the leaked gameplay from GTA 6.

The biggest GTA 6 leak happened in the middle of this year and caused quite a stir for Rockstar Games, though it was promptly removed.

However, the announcement of Goat Simulator 3 which, obviously no longer available at this time, featured a hilarious description—with direct nods to Rockstar Games’ gameplay—of an NPC named Shaun.

What Shaun does is walk in circles, pick things up, and sit on a bench. The GTA 6 clip appeared towards the end of the ad for Goat Simulator 3. In it, Shaun bluntly mentions that you can see him in “images that leaked a couple of months ago.”

This wink was intense and It seems that the developers of Goat Simulator 3 they knew what they were doing because they tweeted the “I’m in Danger” GIF from The Simpsons. They clearly knew what they could expect.

However, it is not yet known if there will be legal repercussions in this regard.

NEWS: Take-Two issued a takedown notice against the Goat Simulator video, amid to a cool marketing video which showed an edited snippet of the next GTA title from the leaks back in September. pic.twitter.com/ZcLP0uXIwk —Ben (@videotech_) December 20, 2022

You have to remember that GTA 6 deal with various leak issuessince in the middle of the year, a young hacker from the United Kingdom managed to leak many things from his new installment —which still does not have a release date—.

The leak was vast and covered settings, characters, music, and even weapons and mechanics. Because of this, Rockstar Games isn’t very kind to accept chaotic new leaks ahead of their blurb release.

what is it Goat Simulator 3 ?

Goat Simulator 3 it is a sandbox installment and it has a lot of fun stuff. It has a cooperative mode for four players, and is set on the fictional island of San Angora. Its launch was in November 2023.

The video game is available for Windows, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.

