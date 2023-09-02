There are twelve young people reported for the killing of a goat in a farmhouse between Anagni and Fiuggi, during an 18-year birthday. There are five minors and seven adults. In addition to the material perpetrators of the killing, the friends who shouted: “Come on, continue … louder” are also under investigation. For them, the accusation is “instigation to commit a crime”. The names of the twelve were recorded after the interrogation of the two minors who killed the goat and they filmed the scene.

Meanwhile, the protest of animal rights activists will take place on Saturday afternoon. The initiative was renamed “Names out”. The reason is easy to understand. “No one goes to jail for crimes involving animals because the sentences are too low. Since the state is absent we want everyone to know who is responsible. You mistreat an animal and, since the state doesn’t punish you properly, the public pillory is right. Everyone must know the first and last name», says the activist Enrico Rizzi, who organized the event. The first appointment is at 17 in Piazza Cavour in Anagni. Then a walk in Fiuggi is planned.

In the first video, released on social media, one of the boys can be seen taking a run to kick the animal on the head, knocking it out, repeating the scene until it is killed. Around the laughter of the group and the incitement to continue to hurt the goat who, exhausted by the violence, died. In another video two boys, one of her is the one who kicked her, carry her in a wheelbarrow and then throw her off a low wall.

“Many of the protagonists, who attended the 18th birthday party of the daughter of the commander of the Filettino Forest Service, Marshal Stefania Cinti, are the children of ‘Fiuggi bene'”, Rizzi tells Repubblica. Among the over 50 guests there was also the son of the councilor for educational policies, services for children, sports and young people of the Municipality of Fiuggi, Laura Latini and the son of another municipal manager. Furthermore, one of the two minors reported by the Anagni carabinieri to the juvenile prosecutor’s office for the crime of animal abuse is the son of a policeman.