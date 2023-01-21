I desperately ask my friend Natalia Marcos, someone as professional as she is a good person, what series can I watch without falling asleep or cutting my veins. Something that is original, visible and audible. And not sharing identical tastes, she is so honest that she assures me that I can like her a lot The one in chargea Disney+ series that is signed by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, two Argentine gentlemen who have made films the illustrious citizen Y official competition, two guys who credit themselves with having blades in their brains, convinced that human beings are complex and can gracefully delve into vileness when survival demands it. They invent tasty dialogues and situations, they have a grateful bad host, they are special.

And I smile and laugh frequently in his series. The titling thing The one in charge I find it amorphous and cautious. It focuses on a doorman, a term that may seem derogatory, although they could also call him a janitor, without offending those mentioned. And they tell me that there were statements by the union in Argentina against the image they gave of them in this series. Excuse me, I really enjoy it. The protagonist is the doorman of a luxury community in Buenos Aires. He knows everything about the tenants, but they want to get rid of him. Mission impossible for his Machiavellian intelligence.

I smile and laugh at this taxidermy about masters and slaves who pretend to keep their forms, the slaves much smarter than the owners. I can add this series to the pleasure that the excellent The White Lotus Y The Romanoffs. My intelligence feels respected with them.

