After the farewell a Pro Evolution Soccer and the arrival (not really well received) of eFootballthe competition of FIFA as a football game it has completely disappeared. We haven’t had any new games in the sport that can stand up to or surpass the Electronic Arts franchise. Now, from the hand of former Counter Strike world champion Andreas Thorstensson, it comes GOALSa new free to play experience that promises to compete against the FIFA giant.

Not being part of a large studio, the developers confessed that they need player feedback to deliver the best possible pitch without having to be an “eFootball 2”. To avoid this, Thorstensson himself stated that the first version of the game will be “rudimentary and basic”.

Thorstensson’s goal is for GOALS to be officially launched in a way that won’t need constant updates and maintenance at first. In short, the creator has no intention of offering bugs and problems like other games released prematurely. While waiting for this “beta”, players will be able to give their impressions and help developers find bugs or problems to fix in order to offer a complete experience.

GOALS does not aim to obtain all the licenses of the teams, but one of the important points is to create a complete gameplay in order to compete against other football games on the market like precisely FIFA and eFootball.

