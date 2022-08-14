High pace, several occasions and great tension between the two coaches, who are very close to the fight twice, the second at the end of the game (both expelled). Nottingham’s company beating West Ham

Glowing. And the sun beating mercilessly on Stamford Bridge is only partly to do with it. Chelsea and Tottenham make it 2-2 in a fiery London derby, with Tuchel and Conte protagonists before a sensational muzzle against muzzle after the goal of the momentary 1-1 by the Spurs and then again in comparison after the final whistle, shortly after that Kane in the 96th minute saved Tottenham from defeat. The field said that these two teams remain among the protagonists of the Premier. And that the next chapter of this London derby will be a challenge not to be missed for everything that has happened between the two coaches.

THE FIGHT – Conte and Tuchel keep the best for the end. After the triple whistle, the German and the Italian shake hands in front of the bench, but the Tottenham coach wants to go straight. The Chelsea one stops him, holding him by the hand while Conte tries to go towards the Spurs fans. Tuchel does not leave him: “You have to look me in the eyes” he yells at him. “Let me go” replies Antonio. See also Carrera Cup Italia, Mugello: Malucelli ok in the "oven" of the free practice sessions

The benches have to step in to separate them, with referee Taylor eventually showing the red card to both of them and Conte also getting mad at a security officer as he heads for the tunnel, cheered by Tottenham fans. The clash between the two began in the 68th minute: the Italian was exulting for the equal goal of Hojbjerg, who had responded to Koulibaly’s 1-0 in the 19th minute, the German, one meter away given the proximity of the bench to Stamford Bridge, had gone to the fourth official to protest just as the Tottenham manager was cheering on that side. “What ?!” Tuchel says incredulously when he hears Conte: a verbal confrontation arises from there, with the two technicians separated by the benches and the Italian warned, because while Tuchel immediately leaves he remains there, even when the pause for the necessary validation of the goal via Var and the cooling break (London afternoon from 34 degrees) blocks the game for 5 ‘. Tuchel teases again after James’ decisive 2-1, passing to exult right in front of Conte’s area but he does not react. At least until the final whistle. It is the cover of the splendid confrontation between the two masters of the bench: Tuchel starts with James nominally in the defensive trio to stem Son (mission accomplished), but free to transform Chelsea’s form into a 4-2-3-1 when the team attacks . Conte, who relies on defense but fails to build play in attack, revolutionizes Tottenham with a 4-2-4 after Richarlison’s entry in the 57th minute which is worth the momentary 1-1 goal. The Spurs have not lost but they confirm their allergy to Stamford Bridge: in 30 years of the Premier League they have won us only once. See also Guardiola: More "Corona"!

THE MATCH – Loaded match, not affected by heat. Chelsea had the inertia in the first half of a very tactical match, which the Blues unlocked in the 19th minute with a splendid volley by Koulibaly from a cross from the left by Cucurella. The best chance in the rest of the first half is for Sessegnon, stopped by Mendy on the 22nd minute. Conte makes Richarlison debut in the 57th minute, passes to 4-2-4 but the equal goal comes in the 68th minute from Hojbjerg, a midfielder, with a splendid shot of billiards that also triggers the brawl between the two coaches. Tuchel changes by inserting Azpiculeta and Chelsea are back ahead in the 77th minute, with Sterling good at serving James in the area, free to score again. Conte is played all out: the same is given to him by Kane, who at 96 ‘header snaps a corner from Perisic with a deflection of James at the far post. The match ends there, the duel between Chelsea and Tottenham has just begun. See also Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: these are the probable alignments

FOREST-WEST HAM 1-0 – After 23 years of waiting, Nottingham celebrates the return of the Premier League with Forest’s 1-0 win over West Ham. Rocambolesco, because Awoniyi’s 1-0 in the second minute of recovery in the first half is lucky (“A goal rotten to the core” said David Moyes), because Henderson (the best) saves a penalty from Rice in the second half after the Hammers hit two inside bars with the ball bouncing off the goal line. He scamacca on the pitch from 69 ‘without affecting.

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 20:23)

