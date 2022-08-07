Milan’s pre-season ended with the Vicenza match. In five friendlies, Milan have scored 17 goals, sending 8 players to the net. Giroud the top scorer with 4, followed by Messias and Rebic with 3 and Leao with 2. Pioli continues his construction project from below. Maignan immediately put to the test: 27 throws by the French goalkeeper in the single match against Vicenza and only 6 missed. Here are all the other numbers of Milan and its pre-season. (Edited by Mattia Giangaspero)