Genoa – Ekuban's goal, the changes in the second half that move the balance of the match and the goal that comes from a free kick. These are the three key moments that photograph Genoa's away victory over Sassuolo. Anyone who saw the match could choose precisely these three passages to summarize the 90 minutes at Mapei Stadium but there was already someone who had “prophesied” everything in the previous days: Alberto Gilardino.

The draw with Juventus gave us strength again to a Grifone who was a little saddened by the few points collected in the last few matches (the victory was missing from the match against Verona on 10 November). Encouraged by the Ferraris draw, in the days preceding the match against Sassuolo, even if he had to do without Retegui and Messias, Gilardino had the opportunity to work to the maximum, and with serenity, with his team, thus managing to prepare in the best possible way the “chess challenge” with his former Coverciano classmate Alessio Dionisi.

Starting right from the choice of who to play forward from the first minute. After the assist for Gudmundsson in the match against the Bianconeri, Gilardino immediately understood that to replace Retegui at the center of the attack the time had come to focus on Ekuban from the first minute. And this is precisely the first of the three “prophecies” of the Biella coach.

Just resumed training after the draw with the Bianconeri, the Genoa coach indulged in a reflection aloud: “We really need a good goal from Caleb.” A hope, of course, but supported by what the coach sees and has seen in training every day, especially since Ekuban has put behind him the physical problems that often do not allow him to train regularly during the week. «Ekuban can be devastating if he realizes the potential that he has – said Gila after the match with Sassuolo – now he must find his physical status in his daily work and must not stop anymore».

Gilardino actually made the other prediction on the eve of the team's departure towards Reggio Emilia. Difficult topic: the substitutions that came under attack in various matches including Frosinone and Monza. Gila, however, went straight in his direction, explaining that against Sassuolo “the match would have been directed precisely by whoever would have come on during the match”. And so it happened, given that the introductions of Martin and Thorsby in the 15th minute of the second half, and subsequently the return of Strootman to the field, changed the face of a Griffin who lined up with the 4-3-2-1, a new formation in this first part of the championship.

«It was a bit of a tactical key to the match to have made some adjustments from the fifteenth to the twentieth of the second half – explained Gilardino again, confirming that he had studied the move in Pegli – with the three in the middle of the pitch we managed to create a little more than in the first half when Sassuolo was good at put the game to sleep: this is a solution that I will evaluate in the next few days also in light of the returns of Messias and Retegui.”

Gilardino's last premonition was about set pieces which, especially last year, brought several decisive points to Genoa. «I have a lot of confidence in the placed players – so before the Reggio Emilia match – we have both the technical and physical qualities to hurt our opponents».

The 1-1 goal then came from a penalty kick, placed a bit atypically, but Erlic's handball in the area came from one of the six corners taken by the rossoblù.

The second away win of the season was archived which allowed the lead over the hottest area of ​​the ranking to increase to +6, after yesterday's training the Biella coach gave the team two days of rest. The appointment is for the afternoon of the 26th in Pegli, now it's time to regain energy and celebrate Christmas. «But I will definitely spend some time in front of the computer» confesses Gilardino, looking for new ideas and solutions for the next match. If anything, looking for some new “vision” that could be useful for tripping up league leaders Inter who will be on stage on Friday evening in a Ferraris which, needless to say, will once again be sold out.