The Nigerian, on his first goal for the Rossoneri, played well in the friendly against Novara. And on the right, super competition with Pulisic is expected

Pulisic’s assists on Saturday. Chukwueze’s goal and flashes the next day. Not that we needed the last pre-season weekend to tell, but it seems that Milan have finally solved the problem of the right wing. In the new 4-3-3, having two elements like Christian and Samuel on the same turf is a luxury. But that’s not all: imagining instead the 4-2-3-1, the two could also play together. Pulisic in the center and Chukwueze on the right. A quality juice (which behind them obviously requires particularly delicate balances).

improvements — While waiting to witness what promises to be a super ballot, Pioli enjoys Samu in the version that is very close to his potential. After the running-ins with Monza and Trento, the first real match in terms of employment arrived with Novara: 87 minutes which gave him a very useful top-up of fuel in view of Bologna. How did it go? First half hour: devastating. Second half hour: take a breather. Last half hour: well, at minute number 75 Samu still had the leg to point and jump – dry – the man. In addition to covering the band in the non-possession phase. Considering that Pioli until a few days ago told how he barely had time in his legs, the improvements are concrete. Rewinding the Nigerian’s match against Novara, the first thing that stands out is conceptual: the team is looking for him on the right as it does for Leao on the left. The caveat is that this cannot become the only offensive option, but judging by what is being asked of the midfielders and full-backs, the problem shouldn’t arise. See also Popular athlete dies after eating a bee during training

space search — Among other things, Chukwueze gives the (clear) impression of having fun in what he does. The challenge with the opponent is practically constant, the short shot is difficult to read. The technique, well, that we take for granted. Dribbling – the house specialty – is dry, never an end in itself but intended for the search for space. Samu obviously played mostly on the right, but the first Rossoneri goal came centrally, taking advantage of a big mistake from Novara. When he appeared in front of the goalkeeper, he already knew what to do a few seconds before: elegant dribbling and the door almost wide open. Almost because he took the luxury – perhaps avoidable in official matches – of practically taking the ball to the goal line with a defender who attempted a desperate save. The goal, however, but not only. Samu went shooting a couple of times, getting rid of the marking – double, in one case -, he assisted his teammates from behind. He acted with the right timing. Defect? Sometimes he got too stubborn with the ball and chain, crashing into the opponent’s wall. Typical limit of talented players who have great awareness of their technical means. After two minutes he had already sent Romero to shoot from the opposite side of the field. After nine, he threw her in. After a quarter of an hour, his shot propitiated Okafor’s double. We can stop here, the repertoire is already complete, waiting for the legs to find continuity and all the dynamics proposed by Pioli to be assimilated. But the calls eight days before the championship premiere bode well. See also Who are the new summoned from Scaloni's list to face Panama and Curaçao?

