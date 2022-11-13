He has played all 21 official matches and has already scored 9 goals, making the most of the spaces that Inzaghi and Lukaku’s injury have allowed him. At the end of the game he “claims” his career, meanwhile Inter enjoys it. And he starts to negotiate …
The theme was introduced by him on the sidelines after the brace that struck Atalanta. “I’ve been playing like this for more than 15 years: personally I’m not surprised, maybe others are …” said Edin Dzeko, the great protagonist of this October-November run-up to Inter. He had a pebble to take out of a shoe and he did it.
#Goals #renewal #pebbles #underestimated #Dzeko
