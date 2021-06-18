With Wednesday’s goal he has become the most prolific (active) blue scorer, shines in “his” Olympic and with Mancini he has also revisited his own way of playing

The goal for Ciro Immobile is contained in the shades of blue. Dressing in light blue or blue makes no difference to him when it’s time to strike. In these days, then, those gradations are somehow even closer: when he scores for the national team the stadium pays homage to him with the same chorus – as happened on Wednesday – that Lazio fans dedicate to him with pleasant frequency. And that stadium – the Olimpico – is “his” stadium. It could almost resemble a very personal and enviable comfort zone, if it weren’t for the fact that Ciro loves challenges and not homework by nature. With Mancini he also revisited his own way of playing, because Italy embroiders in a different way from Lazio and he is called to other movements. Not that there are alternatives, in reality: the Mancio system does not include centralizers, it does not rest on potential Golden Balls and therefore everything must flow smoothly. Everyone plays their role according to the instructions of the coach and Immobile has improved for example in the game of the bank, in going towards the ball. Less depth, more participation in the maneuver.

Numbers to applause – On Wednesday with Switzerland he pocketed at the sunset of the match, and in some ways it was the most important goal of the evening. Because after making a couple (and even more) of unpleasant mistakes in front of Sommer, having signed the match report meant avoiding a potential error depression. In the goal festival it’s bad if the center forward is missing. In reality Ciro in the last three months dressed in blue has not really missed anything: 5 goals in the last five as a starter, with the participation of 13 goals (8 goals, 5 assists) in the last eleven played from the first minute. The right-footed winner against Switzerland, among other things, allowed him to catch Belotti at 8 on the top step of the podium of the strikers in the Mancini era. But there is more, and it is something that makes him very proud: Wednesday’s goal made him the most prolific Italian scorer among the players currently in activity. Fifteen centers, exceeded by a step Balotelli.

The latest in Rome – On Sunday there will be the Olimpico again on his road. For the last time in this European Championship, because then the Italian path will move abroad. A stadium of which Ciro also knows the angle of the blades of grass, otherwise he would not have been able to put together 93 goals in 119 games. It will only be necessary to verify Mancini’s choices. The striker’s shirt is one of those that could potentially change his back, because Belotti lost the ballot with his friend Ciro but not the hope of leaving his mark in this tournament. The Azzurri players are united – and never like this time it is not a way of saying -, Immobile and Belotti are even more so. Time ago. A relay certainly would not create relationship problems, yet Mancini will have to carefully examine all the implications. For every single change he could make with Wales compared to Switzerland, but above all at the center of the attack. Where for a center forward, whether he plays or is on the bench, psychological balance is everything.

