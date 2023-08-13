Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr ended its series of friendly matches, as part of preparations for the start of the new season 2023-2024, by defeating its guest, the Emirates, who had recently returned to the Professional League, with the goal of Colombian Kevin Agodlio, in the match that brought the two teams together, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club.

Like the second victory over the “Falcons” in the “Al-Ameed” friendlies, during the preparations for the new season, after the first victory over Dutch Dordrecht in the Netherlands camp, in exchange for losing in three matches against Eindhoven 1-3, Saudi Riyadh, and the Dutch Top Os 0-1.

During the five friendlies, Al-Azraq was satisfied with scoring only three goals, mediated by team captain Adel Taarabt in the Eindhoven match, and Ali Abdelaziz in the Dutch Dordrecht match 1-0, leading to the Colombian Kevin Agudelio’s goal in the last Emirates match 1-0.

Al-Ameed suffered offensively last season, scoring 27 goals in the twelfth place in the list of the strongest offensive players in the ADNOC Professional League, which Al Ain leads with 67 goals.

Victory in the new season 2023-2024 is counting on the efforts of Italian striker Manolo Gaybadni, Colombian winger Iori Mederios, and “resident” striker Abdullah Toure.

The “Al-Ameed” match witnessed the absence of Spain’s Andres Iniesta, the new professional for the UAE team, from the “Falcons” squad, and the confrontation against the “Blue” was also the fifth in the “Falcons” friendly program for the “ADNOC Professional League”, after he played 4 matches in the Turkish camp, he won In the first against Saudi Al-Adalah 3-2, while they tied in the second friendly against the Iranian Olympic team 2-2, and the third against Saudi Arabia 2-2, before losing the fourth friendly against Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Arabia 1-2.

The “Brigadier” and “Falcons” friendly, which took place away from the eyes of the public and the media, represented the last in the two teams’ preparations for the launch of the new season 2023-2024 of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which the “Brigadier” will start with the Al Jazira meeting in Dubai next Saturday, at the stadium. Al Maktoum, while the Falcons play in Al Wasl’s hospitality on the same day, at the latter’s stadium in Zabeel.

The results of the victory in the «Wadiyat»

Al Nasr – PSV 1-3 Adel Taarabt

Al-Nasr – Dordrecht 1- 0 Ali Abdulaziz

Al-Nasr – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 0-1

Al Nasr – Dutch Top Os 0-1

Al Nasr – UAE 1-0 Kevin Agudelio

