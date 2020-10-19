Huesca and Valladolid still do not find victory at the start of the season in Primera, but they did find the goals how much they had missed at the beginning of the year. The pucelanos squandered a two-goal lead and they were close to having traced the match. The Huesca enjoyed good chances to take the first win, but a colossal Roberto avoided the defeat of his team.

The first dangerous approach was from the locals with a strategy play. After a stopped ball, Ferreiro put a good ball into the small area that Mir’s head found to comb the ball past the Pucelana defense, but that Roberto cleared on the goal line. Sergio González’s men responded with another set piece, but did so with a prize when they scored the first goal of the game. A header from Bruno at the far post bounced before entering and Andrés did not get to clear the ball. The chess game between the coaches continued with another occasion for Huesca, with Rafa Mir and Roberto again as protagonists, with a shot from the forward and a great intervention from the goalkeeper.

At the beginning of the second half, Real Valladolid seemed to sentence the clash with a penalty from Seoane on Toni Villa. A maximum penalty that Waldo transformed. Far from lowering your arms Huesca reacted, first with a counter that Rafa Mir solved masterfully, and then with Sandro’s equalizing goal. The first ball that the Canarian striker touched, turned it into a goal after leaving the bench.

Five minutes of madness in El Alcoraz that left the game in a draw with 30 minutes remaining. A final stretch in which the two teams decided to measure their strength with the tie and in which those who were closest to breaking the equalizer was Siovas, who saw how his header was at the post.