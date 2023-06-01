The intersections propose the challenge between Foggia (which eliminates the favorite Crotone) and Pescara (victorious over Entella): gone on June 4th, return on 8th

The quarter-finals ended with a bang, as three of the four seeded and two of the three runners-up missed. The only favorite to go through is Cesena, after the double 0-0 draw with Vicenza. Surprise semi-finals on June 4th and 8th: Foggia-Pescara (what a cross between Delio Rossi and Zeman!) and Lecco-Cesena (return matches at the Adriatic and Manuzzi). Here’s everything that happened tonight.

ENTELLA-PESCARA 2-3 — Eliminated a year ago, when he coached Foggia, this time Zeman takes his revenge on Entella and goes to the semifinals, repeating the success of the first leg. Pescara unlocks it from dead ball: on Kraja’s free-kick they jump in two, the ball falls back into the area and Cuppone – substitute for the suspended and former Lescano – is clever to settle it on the right to beat Borra. Entella equalized shortly before the break, with the penalty converted by Merkaj and awarded for a hand ball by Brosco. However, the turning point in the match came 7 minutes into the second half, when Reali was sent off for a second yellow card. From that moment on, he went downhill for Pescara and it was a great play by Merola to bring Delle Monache into the shooting zone, good at swerving on the right for the 2-1. The third goal in 4 games in these playoffs thus arrives for the 18-year-old jewel. Closing the accounts is still Cuppone for his personal brace, with a shot from outside the box that Borra is not ready for. Even outnumbered, the home team scored their second (useless) header from Parodi from a corner. See also Two poachers are caught fishing in the Estacio channel in La Manga

CROTONE-FOGGIA 2-2 — Another incredible comeback for Delio Rossi’s team, this time disqualified and in the stands. From 2-0 to 2-2, with the ice cream Scida. Throughout the first half, Crotone did much more than their opponents, repeatedly looking for the goal. To unlock it, however, a throw-in is needed: the range of Mogos – a specialist – is very long, D’Ursi’s shot extends for Cernigoi, who thus rewards the choice of Zauli who preferred him to Gomez. The doubling was signed by another reinforcement from the January market: corner kick from the left, first of all the ex Gigliotti’s head arrives to slip Dalmasso (with Nobile injured, the third goalkeeper was still preferred to Thiam). The wind changed completely after the interval, when Foggia changed face with Rutjens and Di Noia and immediately shortened with Frigerio. Zauli’s team gets nervous (red to D’Errico from the bench), gets crushed and is punished by a corner kick with a turn in front of goal by Beretta, also on from the bench. In the fifth game of its playoffs, Foggia makes Crotone pay dearly for the rust of a month of inactivity. See also Football Brassi striker scored a strange trick when he fell - he already had time to start fishing a penalty kick

Pordenone-Lecco 1-3 — Guests ahead after just 2 minutes: Lepore beats a free-kick full of effect from the trocar, deflected first by Mangni and then decisively by Dubickas who becomes the unfortunate protagonist of an own goal. However, the equal is immediate and also in this case comes on a dirty shot. The game splits fifteen minutes from the end: Bruscagin lands Bunino outside the area, heading for goal, and takes the red light for having interrupted a clear goal chance. With the extra man, Lecco believes it and passes from the corner with Bunino’s paw 7 minutes from the 90th minute. And it’s another corner, a few minutes later, to give a dream to Foschi’s team (ex Pordenone and Di Carlo’s ex deputy) with Ardizzone’s winning header. For Pordenone a great disappointment and, now, all the concern for the off-field events.

Cesena-Vicenza 0-0 — No goals between the round trips, in perhaps the most awaited match. That’s enough for Cesena to go through, the only runners-up, despite Vicenza hitting two woodwork in 180′ (in the first leg with Ferrari, tonight with ex Dalmonte). The starlet Stiven Shpendi is the liveliest of the Romagnais, but without being able to find the goal. In any case, it was a night of celebration for Manuzzi’s 15 thousand, in an evening full of strong emotions given that it was the first game played in those parts after the tragic flood of recent days. Lega Pro has decided to allocate its percentage of the proceeds to the people of Romagna. And Mimmo Toscano’s team, together with his people, can continue to pursue the dream. See also Dino Baggio: "We took a lot of drugs, tell us if they were dangerous"

