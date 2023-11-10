What do Arezzo and former Milan player Bakayoko have to do with the story of a 17-year-old from Lorient who is making all of France talk between goals and assists? His name is Eli Junior Kroupi, an attacking midfielder with a slim physique and incredible speed with the ball at his feet. He followed the path traced by his father Elie, a former footballer, who in 2007 ended up in Serie C in the Tuscan province for six months. “I played in Arabia, they paid me a lot, but I wanted to try the experience in Italy”. This is how he introduced himself to the fans, his son was just one year old. Too small to have clear memories. An experience that ended after six appearances and two goals against Pistoiese and Perugia, destination Greece. During his father’s long travels, Eli Junior always lived with his mother Sandrine: it was with her that he began to kick the ball for the first time. At 3 years old he was already sure of his future, his father Elie said: “I held him in my arms, I asked him if he really wanted to become a footballer. He said yes, looking me in the eyes.” This is how it all began.