Tucu will leave the Nerazzurri in the direction of Marseille without the fans tearing their clothes. And to think that it all started with a brace in 11 minutes…
Here we are, Joaquin Correa is ready to leave Inter. It is not an obvious epilogue despite the fact that for months it has been said that the Argentine is on the Nerazzurri list at the start, but Olympique Marseille is ready to welcome him with the formula of a loan with the right to buy (which can become an obligation under certain conditions).
#Goals #character #bad #luck #wrong #Correa #Inter
