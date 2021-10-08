At 34, the winger continues to improve, and is first in eight Serie A statistics

Genoa – Data and statistics from the first seven Serie A matches converge on a name: in all the Top 11, weekly or monthly, there is always Antonio Candreva. Including that of fantasy footballers, for whom he is the second best midfielder, behind Veretout. He is one of the revelations of the championship and it sounds strange to stick the label of “revelation” to a 34-year-old with 404 appearances and 38 goals in the Italian top division.

