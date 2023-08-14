If an instructor from any football school looked at Edin Dzeko’s first goal in the Turkish Super Lig, he would find material for an interesting video lesson. Fenerbahçe-Gaziantepspor is the chronicle of a daring evening in the Asian heart of Istanbul: daring like the club and the fans, who observe the yellow-blues’ offensive line and daydream. Up front play the former Rangers Kent, Szymanski who came close to double figures last year with Feyenoord, the used safe Tadic. And Dzeko, yes.