In the last match against Sevilla, at the Allianz Stadium, Leonardo Bonucci reached 500 appearances for Juventus. In the special video that Juventus dedicated to him, the Juventus captain spoke of his future, anticipating his farewell. Leo is the latest veteran of the glorious BBC, the defensive wall that made Juventus history during the last decade of the championship. Barzagli has stopped, Chiellini is trying to lower the adrenaline in a less pressing football like the US one. Bonucci would like to play one last season, then he already knows that in the future he will study to become a great coach. Let’s retrace the career of the black and white number 19 in 19 stages.