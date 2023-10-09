It was a weekend of ups and downs for Colombian soccer players who play abroad. There were injuries that even removed several players from the national team, but there were also goals.

The central defender scored a goal Dávinson Sánchez, who scored his first goal for Galatasaray in Turkey, in a match against Antalyaspor (0-2).

The side also scored a goal Deiver Machado, with Lens, in France. Although he was not a starter, he ended up saving his team in Lens’ 1-1 draw against Lille and arrived motivated to the Colombian National Team.

The attackers also made themselves felt. Matthew Casierra, the forward of the Russian Zenit, scored against Sochi (0-2), to reach the National Team on fire. Another goal in Russia he did John Cordobathe absentee from coach Néstor Lorenzo’s current squad, who scored against Rostov in Krasnodar’s 3-2 victory.

Another good news, although curious, was the reappearance of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado with Inter Milan. Cuadrado was not called up to the Colombian National Team due to his tendonitis injury suffered in the last double round of the tie, but he already played, he did so from the 55th minute in Inter’s draw with Bologna. Which suggests that his absence from the call was more due to a technical decision.

Cuadrado returned to play with Inter. See also Colombia vs. Brazil, live: follow the minute by minute

In Brazil he was the protagonist, but for the worse, James Rodriguez, who although he returned to play and started, is the center of criticism for wasting an incredible scoring opportunity, after a penalty in the 0-0 draw between Vasco and São Paulo. James captured the rebound given by the goalkeeper and threw the ball out.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

But the weekend was also full of negative news due to the numerous injuries, starting with the one suffered by the right back Daniel Muñoz, from Genk of Belgium, who was left out of the National Team call. Néstor Lorenzo replaced him with Stefan Medina, and he was injured in Monterrey’s match against Juárez in Mexico. In the same game the forward was injured Diego Valoyesanother loss in the selected team.

