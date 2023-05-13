Cuenca’s goal put the Nerazzurri back in the lead after Casali’s red card and took the lead after goals from Esposito, Eletu and Owusu. Abate is getting closer to salvation, for Chivu playoff braking

Wedged between the two Champions League derby matches, the Milan derby of the Primavera championship is fun (2-2) and leaves more nuanced sensations than the Nerazzurri triumph at San Siro. From the Puma House of Football (Vismara) Milan comes out more satisfied, who regain the draw in 10 taking a useful little point to keep the hot zone at a distance. Inter, on the other hand, are eating their hands for not having taken advantage of a totally favorable situation: in fact, in the second half, Cristian Chivu’s team was ahead by one goal and one man, after Casali’s expulsion for double yellow. But it wasn’t enough, neither to take the derby nor to secure the playoff zone.

WHAT A RHYTHM — The first half was very lively, in which the attraction emerges already when the formations are delivered: Abate in fact throws the oversized Devis Vazquez between the Rossoneri posts, the 25-year-old Colombian goalkeeper who arrived (a bit surprisingly) in January from Guaranì and never seen with the great, if not with some bench during Maignan’s injury. And his Italian debut is not the simplest, because he finds himself slipped after just 10′ by Francesco Pio Esposito (15 league goals) who ferociously shoots a Curatolo bank on goal from inside the area. Inter immediately ahead, after – paradoxically – the Rossoneri seemed to be off to a better start. The first 20′, however, become a blender of emotions: Milan immediately find an equalizer with Eletu, but it is a wild Owusu who brings the Nerazzurri forward, with a great right-footed shot from the left that rewards Chivu’s choice to deploy him with the foot reversed in the trident. The 2-1 with which you arrive at the interval is also tight, because the post denied Inter the third goal twice: first with Alexander Stankovic (big right foot with stiff ankle from 30 metres, someone taught him that) then with Esposito himself. See also The message of the Colombian soccer captains to the Colombian National Team

IT SEEMS OVER… — The second half was a completely different story, also because it would have been impossible to keep up with those paces. At the opening Inter had the clearest chance with Kamate, while on the other side it was Cuenca who missed a chance at the far post. The match seems to be heading definitively when the unleashed Owusu drives Casali crazy, forcing him to a second yellow card. But Inter, just when they seem in full control, complicate their lives with a defensive error by Kassama on which the Rossoneri – who have never given up, a great credit – still have the energy to activate a very effective ball recovery with Sia: assist by El Hilali for Cuenca and it is the Paraguayan, the best of his team, who finds the unexpected 2-2. That’s how it ended, despite Andersen wasting the opportunity for the Nerazzurri to take the lead in the final stages. If the little point helps Ignazio Abate get closer to salvation, it is the Nerazzurri’s run-up to the playoffs that finds itself at a standstill (after 4 wins in a row). Also because the U20 World Cup will take away from Chivu in a few days two starters like Esposito and Fontanarosa, as well as Zanotti (shared with the first team) and Carboni, among other things who already scored for Argentina in the friendly against the Dominican Republic. Getting into the top six won’t be easy for the Italian champions. By the way: another derby on Sunday at 3 pm, again at Vismara, Milan-Inter in the U18 championship. In order not to lose the habit, before returning to San Siro. See also Zhang on the attack: he puts over 100 million into Inter

