One of the most absurd decisions of this six-year term has been the prohibition of the production and importation of food, especially corn, genetically transformed, supposedly to protect small and medium-sized producers, as well as prohibiting the use of products such as glyphosate to fumigation against pests. The two measures that will enter into force in 2024 are catastrophic for agribusiness, violate the TMEC and will have very high economic costs for the country.

The vast majority of our livestock and various processes in the food industry use yellow corn, which is practically not produced in Mexico and is imported from the United States and which, as in almost the entire world, comes from the use of genetically transformed seeds. . We are not even talking about transgenic corn, but about transformed seeds.

The federal government does not want to import products or promote local production with hybrid or genetically modified seeds. In the congress we have seen how, for example, the production of native corn is promoted, which simply would never be enough to feed the population, and the same happens with many other food products.

There is a lot of talk about food self-sufficiency and we are further away from it every day, precisely because we do not take the measures that many other countries have taken, from India

to the United States, from the Ukraine to Argentina, to use science for agricultural development.

We already said it here a little over a month ago, but now, given the public disagreement with the United States on the subject, we must insist on it. When López Obrador was president-elect, we had a long talk with Alfonso Romo about different topics, including the transformation of the country’s agricultural capacity. It was in the middle of 2018.

At that time, Romo, already appointed chief of staff of President López Obador, told me that “we import 60 percent of the corn, 90 percent of the soybeans; 80 percent of the rice…or 90. Of the beans 75 percent…let me go to the bottom part: the agriculture secretariat is going to be divided in two, sophisticated agriculture, that of the north, which is very successful, with the berries, vegetables, fruits, greens. It is highly technical agriculture at the level of any country in the world. But then we have another Mexico that lives in the 17th century, which we have to support differently… we are going to support productivity per hectare. I give the example: in the north, in Sinaloa, there are 14 tons per hectare of corn, you go to Oaxaca, Chiapas, one ton per hectare. If I bring an improved seed program, just seeds, I can increase productivity per hectare from one to two, three tons. That’s a lot of minimum wages.

-But there is also resistance to those changes, right?

-I’m not talking about genetically modified products. I’m talking about genetic improvements from traditional crosses. I’m not talking about anything that causes a sting in society. It is an issue that is not a problem for me, but…

-But for many in Morena yes…

-For many yes, and we are not touching it… But to be able to walk we must remove what differentiates us, and we must put, better, what aligns us. We are differentiating and

giving different solutions according to the realities of each area. It is a concern that the southeast of Mexico is practically abandoned. There is no agricultural extension; there has been no development research. The field is abandoned. So, let’s take care of these areas that today depend on agriculture, that with very little can improve their standard of living, and little by little, incorporate them into modernity. For them a good seed is modernity. So far Rome.

Four years later, all of that ended up in good intentions, and even worse in a confrontation with the United States and with a very difficult problem in the making for agribusiness in the country.

Something similar happens with the prohibition of the use of glyphosate. As a consequence of the agreements with the FARC, Colombia ended up flooded with coca. What happened was that the Santos government suspended the programs for the aerial eradication of crops, first in the FARC’s areas of operation and then throughout the country, arguing that the products used, glyphosate, could be carcinogenic. However, this same product is used, in a percentage ten to one greater than that used in aerial eradication, as an herbicide in rice and corn fields, among other agricultural products, and it is allowed there, because there is no evidence that it is carcinogenic. The question was why then it was prohibited to fumigate coca fields and allowed for food for mass use.

The reason is that there were agreements in this sense with the FARC, established in the negotiations that were held in Havana, with the argument that the fumigation of coca crops also killed other crops. The Santos government accepted the FARC’s terms, and criminal groups used that vacuum to intensify coca production in their territories.

In Mexico, glyphosate is also used in drug eradication tasks. And it is also used in a much higher proportion to combat pests in the production of corn, rice and other agricultural products. The same happens in the United States and in many other countries in the world. Here we have prohibited it and the same as the importation of food that has been fumigated with glyphosate. It is an error where you want to see it. Once again, erroneous supposedly ideological convictions cause damage that can be very expensive, even for those who seek to be protected.