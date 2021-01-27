On Wednesday evening the Chelsea FC in the focus of the football world. After the dismissal of club icon Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, a clearly experienced man, was hired as a coach on Tuesday. The German made his debut with the Blues against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but there was only one goalless draw at the start.
The fact that Tuchel is turning the Londoners inside out was already evident from the starting grid. Not only were Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner put on the bench, Christian Pulisic, whom Tuchel still knows from their joint BVB time, was not in the starting line-up. Instead, Kai Havertz was allowed to play in 3-2-4-1, who ran behind Olivier Giroud together with Hakim Zyiech in attacking midfield. Antonio Rüdiger, who was recently scolded enormously, was also allowed to begin.
But anyone who expected a huge performance explosion at Stamford Bridge was wrong. Although the blues began extremely energetically and did not allow the guests to develop in the first place, something countable did not jump out for Chelsea. Only shortly before half-time did Rüdiger on the one hand and Leander Dendocker on the other have good chances, but in the end it went goalless into half-time.
Chelsea needed something to get back on track after the restart. From the 60th minute onwards, the Tuchel team took control of the game again and made some good approaches. The greatest possibility, however, was for the guests. A fine lob from striker Pedro Neto landed on the crossbar in the 71st minute – luck for the home team …
… and reason enough for Tuchel to change for the first time. Shortly after the shock, the coach brought in fresh staff with Abraham and Pulisic to ensure victory in the final phase. Mason Mount was also allowed to collect minutes of action. And the changes had an effect, Chelsea FC pressed on the opposing goal in the last few minutes.
But the important goal was missed, the game ended goalless. An unfortunate end to the game for Chelsea, they showed quite good approaches under Tuchel and acted dominantly as the guests. In the end, the Blues were too harmless in front of the Wolves goal and were even lucky not to fall behind themselves.
It remains to be seen how Chelsea will act against Burnley next Sunday. Tuchel has a few more days until the weekend to breath his game philosophy into the team. Despite the zero number against Wolverhampton, the game gives reason to hope that the blues season is not yet completely over, especially since Kai Havertz was more involved in the game than usual – even if luckily – Timo Werner, on the other hand, remained without playing time.