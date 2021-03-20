Real Mallorca 0 – Real Oviedo 0

Mallorca went into Saturday’s match with a four-point lead over Almeria at the top of LaLigaSmartBank.

Joan Femenías, mid-table Oviedo’s Manacor-born keeper, had to be alert on six minutes in dealing with a Victor Mollejo header from full-back Joan Sastre’s center. Other than this, there wasn’t much happening at either end of the pitch during the first half.

Shortly after the break and frustrated Feminines Antonio Sanchez after a good pass from Dani Rodríguez. Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal made a save from Borja Sánchez on 62 minutes, with Mallorca claiming a penalty straight afterwards for a foul on Abdón Prats. VAR ruled it out.

Oviedo could have won with four minutes of normal time remaining, Save Seville clearing off the line from defender Simone Grippo with Reina beaten.

Following last weekend’s loss to Sporting Gijón, Majorca are stuttering. Almeria are away to Ponferradina on Sunday, and third-placed Espanyol – at home to Logroñés – were playing later on Saturday.