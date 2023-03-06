It happens many times in football that a goalless duel is hilarious. And that is what happened in Villamarín’s torn duel between Betis and Real Madrid who left their souls without a prize. Seen what was seen in a clash without any speculation, the tie is a misery. The whites because they were left without scoring again, as in the classic cupbearer against Barça, and they already see the leader at nine points. And the Heliopolitans because Atlético are trailing by four points, Real by three and the dream of the Champions League is fading away.

After the absence of a shot against Atlético and Barça, and without Modric, suspended, Ancelotti moved the tree. He changed the two full-backs, looking for more speed and depth with Lucas Vázquez and Camavinga, and kept Ceballos on the bench until well into the second half because he wanted more legs and muscle with Tchouaméni as Kroos’s squire.

And five changes in the eleven of Betis compared to the team that started against Elche. Ruibal advanced his position, Rodri tried to play Fekir, which is a lot to ask, and Ayoze, winter reinforcement from Leicester, sought his life behind Borja Iglesias, who starred all night in a huge battle with Militao refereed with unequal criteria . As is classic, in disputes the defense is usually favored.

Betis Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Luis Felipe, Miranda (Abner, min. 87), Guido, Carvalho (Guardado, min. 81), Ruibal (Joaquín, min. 87), Rodri, Ayoze (Luiz Henrique, min. 71) and Borja Iglesias (Willian José, min. 71). 0 – 0 real Madrid Courtois, Lucas (Carvajal, min. 59), Militao, Rüdiger, Camavinga (Nacho, min. 63), Tchouaméni (Ceballos, min. 63), Valverde, Kroos (Ávaro Rodrítguez, min. 87), Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius . Referee:

Soto Grado (La Rioja Committee). Yellow for Camavinga, Carvalho, Sabaly, Borja Iglesias, Rodrygo, Militao, Luiz Henrique and Vinicius.

Incidents:

Match of the 24th day of the League, played at the Benito Villamarín in front of 52,212 spectators.

Since the tie was of no use to any of them, nor was it temporizing, the duel went on at full speed. Fast field due to rain, two rivals willing to battle in the open field, many individual duels and plenty of entertainment. An appointment more similar in rhythm and twists and turns to the Premier than to those clashes so corseted that abound in the League. An example: Sabaly, the winger in charge of watching Vinicius, was, in turn, one of Betis’s most far-reaching players.

precious misrule



That relentless duel, imprecise but vibrant, lacked more chances in a balanced first act. In Madrid, they highlighted some wonderful wall between Benzema and Rodrygo, the constant attempts by Vinicius, Valverde’s distant shot, slightly high, and a free-kick goal canceled at the behest of the VAR because Benzema’s strike hit Rüdiger’s arm. And Betis only disturbed Courtois in a shot from Ayoze, after Borja’s drop. No matter how daring you have, the absences of Fekir and Canales are a drama for Pellegrini’s group.

Even more whipping after the restart, with great counters and counters and with more and more spaces. The goals did not come because Bravo and, above all Courtois, avoided it. The Chilean aborted a shot from Benzema and another from Valverde. And the Belgian saved with a prodigious hand an almost point-blank shot from Iglesias, who had just seen a yellow card for protesting.

This time, Ancelotti did move the bench relatively quickly. He returned to Carvajal and Nacho on the sides and gave Ceballos a reel, received with boos at his house, instead of Tchouaméni. It was a huge risk to leave Kroos as an anchor, but Madrid had to win no matter what. Rodrygo had missed the best opportunity because he filled himself with the ball after Valverde’s huge drop shot, which always grows as the rivals run out and he continues to fly lightly, like a little bird.

In front, Pellegrini pulled first from Luiz Henrique and Willian José. Borja wanted to continue, but he was dead. Since courteousness does not take away courage, he said goodbye to Militao before leaving. Hairs to the sea Football, really. Betis already wanted some break and Madrid looked with more legs. White bullying became apparent. It was no longer a two-way duel. Ceballos was able to score, but the process entered the last quarter of an hour without losing its level. A carousel of changes, nerves, high tension, a fight between the old Bravo and the impulsive Vini, and an ending that pleased no one, especially Madrid.