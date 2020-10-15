CD Esperanza, a team that this season returns to the Regional Preferential of Tenerife, has announced this Thursday the brand new signing of Sergio Aragoneses, a 43-year-old Galician goalkeeper of age who will continue to be active defending the goal of the Esperance team.

He is one of the historic goalkeepers of CD Tenerife, a club with which he achieved two promotions to the First Division and one to the Second Division, becoming in the goalkeeper with the most minutes and games played for the Blue and White team. He has also defended the colors of Hercules, Numancia, Cádiz CF, CD Marino and Club Atlético San Juan (Primera Regional).

In addition to defending the goal of CD Esperanza during the 2020/2021 season, He is currently working on the creation of a goalkeeper technification school within the club. A plot in which he will transmit to the youngest all his experience under the three goalposts, in addition to coordinating the specific training sessions.

Sergio Aragoneses has stood out throughout his sporting career for overcoming. In 2005 he was diagnosed with a testicular anatomical alteration, and shortly after the testicular tumor was reproducing again, undergoing chemotherapy sessions and overcoming the cancer on two occasions.