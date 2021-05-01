Goalkeeper saves 21 shots



Grubauer remains without conceding after the forced Corona break



Philipp Grubauer.

Photo: dpa / David Zalubowski





Philipp Grubauer did not concede a goal on his comeback in the NHL. The Rosenheimer won 3-0 with the Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks and parried all 21 shots on his goal after his Corona break.

The German national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has made a successful comeback in the professional ice hockey league NHL after his forced Corona break. In the 3-0 home win of his Colorado Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks, the goalie parried all 21 shots on his goal.

“It felt like it had been a long time since I played. In the first third, I was obviously a bit rusty. It was tough in the first third, got better in the second and in the third I felt like normal again, ”said Grubauer.

The Rosenheim player last played for the Avs who had already qualified for the play-offs on April 12, after which he was in the COVID-19 protocol after a positive corona test. The 29-year-old posted his sixth shutout of the season. Colorado ranks second in the West Division with 68 points.

