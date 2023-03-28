The National Police released Pedro Gallese at dawn, 33-year-old goalkeeper for the Peruvian soccer team, who was arrested on charges of punching an agent in the eye during altercations outside the hotel where he was staying with his teammates.

The footballer, who was transferred to the Chamartín district police station, is accused of attacking an agent of the authority and could be called to appear before a judge in the coming days, police sources have reported to EFE.

Why was the goalkeeper from Peru arrested?

The events occurred on Monday night, at the NH Collection Eurobuilding hotel in Madrid. Around 9:45 p.m., several players and other members of the Peruvian expedition confronted some National Police agents who were participating in the security operation designed to welcome the soccer team, which was attended by several hundred fans.

According to the images recorded by witnesses of the incident, Yoshimar Yotún, a Peruvian soccer player, exceeded the security cordon marked by the policemen of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP), who tried to avoid an avalanche between players and fans.

When one of the agents told him that he should go back towards the hotel door, shoving and slapping broke out between policemen, members of the Peruvian team -among them Pedro Gallese- and fans.

This happened in Madrid ‼️ Four players from the Peruvian National Team 🇵🇪 were arrested by the Local Police Pedro Gallese, José Carvallo, Yoshimar Yotún and Alex Valera, those involved🎥 @alonso_purple pic.twitter.com/sKYY3i2xMU — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 27, 2023

During the altercations, the doorman allegedly punched one of the agents in the eye, who had to be treated on the spot by the Summa 112 toilets, after which he was discharged.

Gallese was arrested and taken to the Chamartín Police Station, where he was declaring until he was released around 03:00. However, he continues to be investigated for the crime of attacking an agent of authority.

The still delegate of the Government in Madrid, Mercedes González, has remarked that the police action sought to “guarantee the safety of those attending the doors of the hotel”, where there was “a confrontation between a player who attacked an UIP agent”. .

Peru will play a friendly match against Morocco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium.

