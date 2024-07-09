Genoa – It’s now official, Josep Martinez is a new Inter player. The Nerazzurri club announced it in a note published on their website. “The Spanish goalkeeper born in 1998 arrives permanently from Genoa“, the company writes.

“The Nerazzurri adventure of Josep Martínez, the sixth Spaniard in the history of Inter, has just begun”. The goalkeeper arrives from Genoa in an operation of about 15 million euros bonuses included.