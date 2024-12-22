Goalkeeper Mala Grohs from FC Bayern Munich has reported good news after her tumor. “After a wild rollercoaster ride in diagnostics and long days of waiting, I had surgery two weeks ago. 1. It worked well and 2. it was also successful!” wrote the 23-year-old on Instagram. “The holidays can come now, we all urgently need rest and relaxation and then we’ll start again together.”

The goalkeeper, who was diagnosed with a tumor in October, is “on the road to recovery,” as the club announced. “The medical measures and interventions were successful. Ideally, the 23-year-old will be able to train with the team again from January.” Grohs, who made her diagnosis of a “malignant tumor” public in November, appeared in her social media profile with a scar on her neck. “The girls took good care of me and anyone who knows anything about scars can see clearly that there were professionals at work!” she wrote. According to FC Bayern, it was “a personal concern for the player to inform the people who supported her in so many ways after her diagnosis became known about the current status before the winter break.”

She was last on the pitch in the Champions League game against Valerenga Oslo at the beginning of November. Grohs has been playing for Bayern since 2019 and was recently appointed to the senior team by national coach Christian Wück, but canceled due to a tonsil operation. She is still waiting for her first international match. Her fate has touched many people since then. President Herbert Hainer recently reported that letters came from Wolfsburg, Madrid, Barcelona and London. The south curve in the Allianz Arena also held up a banner in support of Grohs after the news. “You are a strong personality who gives courage to many of those affected,” said Hainer.