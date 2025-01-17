It is probably the goal of many football players to move to FC Bayern once in their life. The best way to achieve this goal was to impress Bayern in a direct duel or to be the best player in Dortmund. The fact that a new route to Munich has now become known is likely to be met with great interest in the industry. Accordingly, it is advisable to drop a ball on the first matchday of a second division season, which leads directly to a goal being conceded. At least this route is recommended for a goalkeeper.