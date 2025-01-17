Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig is set to move from 1. FC Cologne to Munich in the coming days. The 21-year-old will be part of a speculative scenario with which FC Bayern is preparing to succeed Manuel Neuer.
It is probably the goal of many football players to move to FC Bayern once in their life. The best way to achieve this goal was to impress Bayern in a direct duel or to be the best player in Dortmund. The fact that a new route to Munich has now become known is likely to be met with great interest in the industry. Accordingly, it is advisable to drop a ball on the first matchday of a second division season, which leads directly to a goal being conceded. At least this route is recommended for a goalkeeper.
