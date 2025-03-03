Football goalkeeper Stina Johannes will join the DFB Cup winner VfL Wolfsburg for the coming season. As the club announced on Monday, the 25-year-old comes from league competitor Eintracht Frankfurt to Lower Saxony in the summer and signed a contract there until June 30, 2028.

“VfL has been one of the top clubs in women’s football in Europe for many years. The club structures are highly professional. For me, it is therefore a privilege and a challenge to be Wolfsburg’s number one in the future, ”said Johannes, who will follow Merle Frohms in Wolfsburg. In January, VfL confirmed that the former national goalkeeper will leave the club in summer.

“We are extremely happy that Stina has chosen an internationally experienced top goalkeeper for us,” said Ralf Kellermann, VfL director women’s football: “With her we win a keeper who has outstanding skills and great charisma. She has regularly demonstrated both at the highest level in recent years. ” Johannes plays a central role in the “long -term realignment in the goalkeeper position,” explained Kellermann.

So far, Johannes has played 76 competitive games for Frankfurt, including eleven games in the Champions League and the associated qualifications. In the A-National team, the goalkeeper celebrated her debut at the European Championship qualification game against Poland last year, most recently she was in the Nations League between the posts of the DFB team at the end of February.