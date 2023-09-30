The Waalwijk-Ajax Dutch championship match was suspended in the second half with the score 3-2 for the guests, due to a clash between Brobbey and the home team’s goalkeeper, Vaessen, who remained unconscious on the ground. Moments of panic on the pitch, worried players, some of whom burst into tears and medical workers immediately entered the pitch to help the goalkeeper. Vaessen was helped by the doctors of both teams, after an initial stabilization he was taken to the nearest hospital. On the night of October 1st a first statement from the club: “We are extremely shocked by what happened but we can announce that after the first tests Vaessen is fortunately conscious, he is in hospital for further and necessary tests”.