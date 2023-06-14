Pinto tries to close for Trabzonspor’s number one: a 10-12 million deal, but there is competition from Galatasaray who have entered in the last few days to win

Aouar and Ndicka already taken, Scamacca in the sights and Cakir as a possible new number one. The Roma market is dynamic, but just as Pinto has to sell (32 million capital gains by 30 June) the Giallorossi gm is moving in advance to build the Roma of the future. And the last move on his notebook is the one linked to the Turkish goalkeeper of Trabzonspor, Ugurcan Cakir, 27 years old and 22 caps for his country’s national team.

The situation — Roma know Cakir well, having also faced him last season in the preliminary round of the Conference League. A player with personality (he has also been captain of his club for three seasons), a reliable goalkeeper, he had also been targeted by the Giallorossi a few years ago, at the time of Gianluca Petrachi as Roma sporting director. Then the Turkish goalkeeper renewed his contract with Trabzonspor and nothing more came of it. But they’ve been following him in Trigoria for some time, just to be clear, and this could be the right time to close the deal and bring him to Italy. In Turkey, in fact, they are convinced that Roma can soon launch the final attack, with an overall offer of 10-12 million euros, perhaps structured with a loan with an obligation to buy (so as to move the payment to next year financial). In the meantime, however, Galatasaray has also fallen on the player, ready to offer Trabzonspor a couple of players plus an offer of 4-5 million cash. So to understand what will happen in these days. See also The other winners of the Ballon d'Or

The project — In Giallorossi’s ideas Cakir would come alongside Rui Patricio, perhaps sharing with him this year the matches to play in the league and cups (Rui could play in Italy, Cakir in the Europa League and in the Italian Cup). Then, starting from next season, he would in fact become the Giallorossi starter, so Rui Patricio is destined to say goodbye, also due to age limits. In short, Cakir’s would be an investment in the future, to protect himself now and go to cover the role of number one, considering instead that the Portuguese will be 36 in February and has a contract that expires in 12 months. Svilar, on the other hand, will be sent to play elsewhere on loan, to understand how much he’s really worth and make a real assessment of his actual value.

