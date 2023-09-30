Goalkeeper collapsed in the middle of the game in the Netherlands, the game was suspended: video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Etienne Vaessen, RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper, collapsed in the middle of the match.
The duel between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax could not be completed this Saturday.
The Dutch football league match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax Amsterdam was suspended after the local team’s goalkeeper, Etienne Vaessen, fainted. after a blow.
There were a few minutes left to play and Ajax dominated 3-2. At that moment, Vaessen collapsed, after a collision with the visiting attacker Brian Brobbey, and according to television images he appeared unconscious.
Several players made panicked gestures, requesting assistance, and stadium employees soon covered the area around the goalkeeper while the player was treated by the medical teams of the two clubs.
The players, some crying, also formed a cordon around Vaessen. The player was then evacuated to a hospital.
According to the ANP agency, Vaessen had been able to be revived on the grass before his transfer.
It was announced over the stadium’s public address system that the match was not going to resume this Saturday, explaining that several players were “too affected to continue playing.”
Other Eredivisie clubs, such as PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord, shared messages of support for the goalkeeper through social networks.
SPORTS
With AFP
