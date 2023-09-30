Saturday, September 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Goalkeeper collapsed in the middle of the game in the Netherlands, the game was suspended: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Goalkeeper collapsed in the middle of the game in the Netherlands, the game was suspended: video

Close


Close

Etienne Vaessen

Etienne Vaessen, RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper, collapsed in the middle of the match.

Etienne Vaessen, RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper, collapsed in the middle of the match.

The duel between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax could not be completed this Saturday.

See also  Dacia: a new logo and a new identity to grow further

The Dutch football league match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax Amsterdam was suspended after the local team’s goalkeeper, Etienne Vaessen, fainted. after a blow.

There were a few minutes left to play and Ajax dominated 3-2. At that moment, Vaessen collapsed, after a collision with the visiting attacker Brian Brobbey, and according to television images he appeared unconscious.

Several players made panicked gestures, requesting assistance, and stadium employees soon covered the area around the goalkeeper while the player was treated by the medical teams of the two clubs.

The players, some crying, also formed a cordon around Vaessen. The player was then evacuated to a hospital.

According to the ANP agency, Vaessen had been able to be revived on the grass before his transfer.

It was announced over the stadium’s public address system that the match was not going to resume this Saturday, explaining that several players were “too affected to continue playing.”

RKC Waalwijk vs. Ajax
Photo:

Olaf Kraak. ANP. Efe

Other Eredivisie clubs, such as PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord, shared messages of support for the goalkeeper through social networks.

See also  Video: the inexplicable failure of Luis Fernando Muriel, alone and without a goalkeeper

SPORTS
With AFP

More Sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Goalkeeper #collapsed #middle #game #Netherlands #game #suspended #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Salernitana-Inter, Paulo Sousa: “Mental decline and emotional swing, you pay for it with the big teams”

Salernitana-Inter, Paulo Sousa: "Mental decline and emotional swing, you pay for it with the big teams"

Recommended

No Result
View All Result