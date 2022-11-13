Goalkeeper breaks his ankle and is left without the World Cup in Qatar, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bartłomiej Drągowski is the goalkeeper for Italian Spezia.
November 13, 2022, 11:29 AM
the polish archer Bartlomiej Dragowski, selected for the World Cup-2022was injured, apparently seriously, in his right ankle this Sunday with his club in the Spezia, against Hellas Verona in Serie A, being taken off on a stretcher and a serious doubt for Qatar.
With two caps under his belt, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is one of the substitutes for Poland’s starter. Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).
Dragowski injured his ankle while making a tackle on Verona striker Kevin Lasagna outside the area just before half-time in the match valid for matchday 15 A series.
The time of injury
In view of his deformed ankle, all the players called for medical assistance, before the goalkeeper was removed on a stretcher.
Poland, led by Robert Lewandowskiwill face Mexico (November 22), Saudi Arabia (November 26) and Argentina (November 30).
AFP
November 13, 2022, 11:29 AM
