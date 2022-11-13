Sunday, November 13, 2022
Goalkeeper breaks his ankle and is left without the World Cup in Qatar, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
Bartlomiej Dragowski

Bartlomiej Dragowski

Photo:

Bartlomiej Dragowski

Bartłomiej Drągowski is the goalkeeper for Italian Spezia.

the polish archer Bartlomiej Dragowski, selected for the World Cup-2022was injured, apparently seriously, in his right ankle this Sunday with his club in the Spezia, against Hellas Verona in Serie A, being taken off on a stretcher and a serious doubt for Qatar.

With two caps under his belt, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is one of the substitutes for Poland’s starter. Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Dragowski injured his ankle while making a tackle on Verona striker Kevin Lasagna outside the area just before half-time in the match valid for matchday 15 A series.

The time of injury

In view of his deformed ankle, all the players called for medical assistance, before the goalkeeper was removed on a stretcher.

Poland, led by Robert Lewandowskiwill face Mexico (November 22), Saudi Arabia (November 26) and Argentina (November 30).
AFP

