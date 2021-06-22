Karla Victoria Rodriguez

Guadalajara / 06.21.2021 20:28:18

After the June 6 elections, in which Morena won in 12 municipalities of the 125 in Jalisco and achieved presence in 74 with 197 regidurías, this Monday the delegate of the political party in Jalisco, Yeidckol Polevsky delivered the certificates issued by the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC).

Among the elected candidates who received his document, the presence of Carlos Lomelí stands out, who was a candidate for mayor of Guadalajara for Morena, assumed his position as councilor, Sergio Chávez and Luis Michel, elected mayors of Tonalá and Puerto Vallarta, respectively. However, the delegate justified the absence from the event of several actors such as Alberto Uribe and Alberto Maldonado, among others, due to health or personal issues.

In addition to the issue, he announced the challenges presented six days after the completion of the computation, among which the nullity of boxes against the results registered in the following municipalities stand out: La Barca, Zapotlanejo, Tlaquepaque, Guadalajara, Tlajomulco, Chapala and District 12.

While in the case of Jilotlán de los Dolores, it will challenge before the IEPC the denial of the issuance of the majority certificate despite the fact that the list headed by Morena’s candidate won. And for the councils of proportional or “plurinominal” representation, it intends to put a deputy via “repechage” and possibly another by list.

JMH