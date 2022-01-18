SummaryChelsea have missed important points during a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion. The number 3 of the Premier League did not go further than a 1-1 draw in southern England. Hakim Ziyech signed for a great opening goal.



Jan 18. 2022











Chelsea got off to a strong start and were rewarded for that in the 28th minute when Hakim Ziyech opened the score with a dry blast from far away. The former Ajax player gets more and more playing time from Tuchel and thus proved his worth.

But after the goal, the Londoners were unable to shoot at goal, allowing Brighton to stay in the game. The number nine in the Premier League was rewarded for the strong game in the 64th minute, when captain Adam Webster headed in the equalizer.

With a win, Chelsea would take back second place from Liverpool, who still have to visit Arsenal tomorrow. But Thomas Tuchel’s side is now one point behind their rivals for second place, and twelve points behind Manchester City, who have played one game less. Chelsea will face Tottenham Hostpur on Sunday.

